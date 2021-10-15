The Queen’s doctors reportedly want her to stop drinking

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Being a royal, like most jobs, has both its advantages and drawbacks.

While having a royal title gives access, opportunity and of course the luxury of living in a palace, there is also a lot of duty that comes with the role.

There’s a hefty rulebook for the Windsors to follow, from wearing tights and not wearing black to refraining from eating shellfish abroad and garlic at royal events.

Yes, there’s a lot of rules that come with a royal role, something Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had to learn upon joining the royal fold in their Princess Lessons.

It was the Queen who was given a rule this week however, as reports emerged that royal doctors have urged Her Majesty to stop drinking ahead of her busy Platinum Jubilee schedule next year.

‘The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,’ a friend of the royal family reportedly told Vanity Fair‘s Katie Nicholl. ‘It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.’

The royal family has not responded.