The Queen’s inspiring comments about ageing are going viral

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

From her epic Ali G impression and the hilarious names for her Corgis over the years to the time she hid in a bush to avoid a controversial Buckingham Palace guest, Queen Elizabeth never fails to make viral news.

These past few years have been no exception, particularly this week, as the monarch’s inspired comments about ageing went viral for all the right reasons.

In the most bizarre news, Her Majesty was awarded the main prize from 2021’s The Oldie of the Year Awards, something that according to reports she ‘politely but firmly’ turned down.

Yes, the 95-year-old reportedly declined the award because she ‘didn’t believe she met the relevant criteria’, insisting ‘you are as old as you feel’.

The magazine published the letter from the Queen’s private secretary Tom Laing-Baker in their November issue, and unsurprisingly the words are going viral.

‘Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,’ reads the letter.

Well, this is just fantastic.