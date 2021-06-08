The Queen has offered a special olive branch to Prince Harry for when he returns to the UK next month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this weekend as they announced the news that they had welcomed their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

Yes, the royal baby is officially here and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have honoured both the Queen and Princess Diana with their baby name choices.

‘Lilibet’ is famously the Queen’s nickname from her parents – a sweet nod to the monarch.

‘Lili was born on Friday June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California,’ the statement from the Sussex family continued.

‘She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.’

Breaking with tradition, the Sussex couple also posted a personal statement, announcing via their Archewell website:

‘On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.’

The statement continued: ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

It is the royal family who made the most news however, as they appeared to extend a sweet (and very public) olive branch to the Sussex family, welcoming Lilibet into the fold.

In fact, with Prince Harry expected to return to the UK next month for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue, it has been reported that the Queen has extended a very sweet olive branch, inviting him for lunch.

Prince Harry is said to be having the informal meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle, thought to be their first private meeting since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals last year.

‘It’s a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty,’ explained a royal courtier via the Mail. ‘The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the Queen in sending an olive branch, being among the first to welcome their new niece, taking to social media to post a sweet tribute.

‘We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili’, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted to social media. ‘Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.’

The Queen has also responded to the exciting news, releasing a heartfelt statement on behalf of the royal family.

‘Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!’, the Queen posted to social media. ‘The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.’

Princess Eugenie wasn’t far behind, taking to her Instagram stories to post a picture of the growing family, captioning the snap: ‘Congratulations dear cousins! We couldn’t be happier for you all.’

Meghan and Harry first announced that they were expecting a baby on Valentine’s Day, later telling Oprah during their tell-all interview that they were expecting a baby girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already share Archie, who turned two this year, and had previously said in an interview that they would like two children.

‘Having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing,’ Prince Harry explained in the interview with Oprah. ‘But to have a boy and then a girl… now we’ve got our family and we’ve got four of us.’

Well this is lovely.

Huge congratulations to Meghan, Harry and Archie on the new arrival.