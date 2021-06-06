Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their daughter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just announced news of the birth of their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

‘She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,’ they added.

Meghan and Harry first announced that they were expecting a baby on Valentine’s Day, later telling Oprah during their tell-all interview that they were expecting a baby girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already share Archie, who turned two this year, and had previously said in an interview that they would like two children.

‘Having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing,’ Prince Harry explained in the interview with Oprah. ‘But to have a boy and then a girl… now we’ve got our family and we’ve got four of us.’

The couple chose to honour both Harry’s grandmother and mother with their choice of name.

They explained, ‘Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.’

Well this is lovely.

The royal family has not yet commented but we expect an influx of congratulatory tributes in the coming days.

Huge congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their new arrival and Archie on his little sister!