Princess Kate shares an important health update in a touching personal video
The Princess of Wales has shared a heartfelt update about her health in a moving video uploaded to social media. Kate had shared the news that she was undergoing chemotherapy back in March, explaining that doctors found that cancer had been present during a planned abdominal surgery at the start of the year. Since the announcement, Princess Kate has stepped back from public duties and has been resting and recovering privately.
Six months after sharing her diagnosis, Kate has now taken to social media to tell the public that she has 'completed' her chemotherapy treatment, and shared how 'complex, scary and unpredictable' it is to face cancer. Alongside footage of the Princess spending time with her husband, Prince William, and their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate explains that she is 'grateful' for the support she and her family have received this year.
In the video, Kate says: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything... This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Kate continues: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.
“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
The video, which was shared earlier this evening, sees Kate and William enjoying sweet moments together with their young family, and the young royals join their parents in enjoying the outdoors and quality time together.
We will continue to update this story.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
