It looks like Princess Kate could be returning to royal duties much sooner than expected

The Princess of Wales has kept a low profile in 2024, taking a step back from public duties to focus on her recovery, after confirming her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Since the news of her condition, the 42-year-old mother of three has made two public appearances, attending both the Trooping the Colour parade and the Wimbledon Gentleman's Singles Final this summer. And last month, she was spotted attending Balmoral with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, explaining herself that while not "out of the woods", she is making "good progress".

It has been widely reported that the Princess of Wales will continue "living under the radar" while she completes her treatment, with it thought that she wouldn't return to the public eye until 2025.

However, new reports this week indicate that her royal return is imminent, with the Princess of Wales reportedly set for an autumn comeback.

It is thought that the Princess of Wales could make her return in just a matter of weeks. And while it is understood that she will not be in attendance at the 2024 Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town, experts are predicting her next public appearance will be the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on November 10th - an important date in the royal calendar.

Not to mention, according to experts, Princess Kate and her team is already thinking about the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey - an annual tradition particularly close to her heart.

It is not known when Princess Kate will return to her royal role in a permanent capacity, with her treatment still ongoing.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," the Princess of Wales announced in a public statement earlier this year. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me, and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later added. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.