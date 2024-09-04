How Princess Kate will change royal history when she becomes Queen

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often ripped up the royal rule book, and following their own instincts when it comes to decision making has ultimately become an important part of their public image - whether it's how they parent their three young children, or the fact that they defied royal tradition during their 2011 wedding. The couple has also been praised for modernising the monarchy in recent years, taking a more relaxed and relatable approach to their duties.

Royal experts have claimed that Kate is the family's biggest asset, and 'holds the future of the monarchy in her hands'. However, when William and Kate first went public with their relationship, much was made of the fact that Kate had no aristocratic lineage and was considered to be a 'commoner' by royal standards. So when the time comes for Kate to take on the role of Queen Consort, she will be making history as the first common-born Queen of England since Elizabeth Woodville, who married King Edward IV in 1464 and was officially crowned a year later.

The difference between the two, however, is that Kate would be the first 'common born' Queen who married into the family through a successor. When she married William in 2011, he was second in line to the throne, whereas former monarchs - including King Edward IV and later Henry VIII - married women without aristocratic lineage when they had already ascended the throne.

A source recently told In Touch Weekly that the Prince and Princess of Wales are already preparing for their future roles given the health issues that King Charles is currently facing. In February, the monarch confirmed that he is undergoing cancer treatment following a diagnosis during an 'hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement'. Although King Charles has continued to work in a reduced capacity, one source told the publication that the Palace is making adjustments should the Wales' need to step in.

They claimed: "Charles is coming to terms with the fact that he can’t fulfil his duties as well as before, and he’s adjusted his diary accordingly... his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time. Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy."

The insider continued: "Kate, in particular, has given a lot of thought to her new position and has consulted with her husband and multiple advisers about implementing her ideas. These discussions, along with years of experience as a royal, have been instrumental in the making of a modern queen."