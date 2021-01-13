The real reason why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved out of Frogmore Cottage has been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop headlines since stepping down from the royal family last year.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

It is their UK property, Frogmore Cottage, however that has made the most news.

It was reported last year that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had ‘secretly’ moved in, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen.’

The source continued: ‘Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return. It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently.’

Just weeks later, there were reports that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had already moved out of Frogmore Cottage – there for just six weeks.

This undoubtedly sparked confusion but according to The Sun there is a very simple explanation – Frogmore Cottage was just on loan to the newlyweds Eugenie and Jack while they ‘start their own family’.

An insider reportedly told the publication that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘delighted to open up their home’ to Princess Eugenie and Jack, adding: ‘It is empty again. Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?’

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are reported to have returned to Kensington Palace.