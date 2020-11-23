Meghan and Harry’s belongings were removed from Frogmore Cottage ‘in the dead of night’ as Eugenie and Jack move in

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next. And this summer, the couple not only signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes, they also bought a home together in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

It was their former home, Frogmore Cottage, that made headlines this week however as it was reported that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had moved in.

‘Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage,’ a source told The Sun. ‘They definitely did not want to be seen.’

The source continued: ‘Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return. It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently.’

The royal family has not yet commented.