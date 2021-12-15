Princess Charlene has broken her silence after being admitted to a treatment facility

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is her health that has made her headlines this year however with Princess Charlene suffering a ‘medical emergency’, something that grounded her in South Africa for six months.

After her condition was announced as ‘stable’, Princess Charlene returned home, but within days she was admitted to a treatment facility.

People reported that Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.’

Releasing more information about Princess Charlene and how long she will be expected to spend in the treatment facility, Prince Albert continued: ‘We’ll visit her there. I can’t give you any kind of time frame on that. Not in the next few days, certainly but whenever we get the medical go-ahead.’

He continued to People: ‘You know these kind of treatments, these rest periods, are usually several weeks. I cannot give you any set period at this time, we will see.’

This past week, Princess Charlene broke her silence since she entered the treatment facility in order to pay tribute to her twin children, as she was forced to miss their birthday.

Taking to social media, Princess Charlene posted: ‘Happy birthday my babies. Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I’m truly blessed. Love mum.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.