Prince William and Princess Kate Look Up to The Middletons, According to Experts

Prince William and Princess Kate have been front and centre this summer. And from their upcoming house move to their preparation for their future role elevation, the Wales family has been making headlines.

It is their family life that gets the world talking the most, with the Prince and Princess of Wales committed to giving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as normal an upbringing as possible.

The Wales family’s parenting techniques are reportedly inspired by Princess Kate’s own happy childhood, with Carole and Michael Middleton credited as "an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren”.

In fact, according to royal expert Robert Lacey, the future King looks to the Middleton family as a parenting example to follow.

"Kate’s family has set the pace, and William has been very happy to take the lead from them," Lacey recently explained to People. "Many decisions they’ve made echo Middleton decisions."

“I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward has previously explained, via Express.co.uk. "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

"They can't change their destiny," royal expert Jennie Bond has previously explained about the Wales children's upbringing to OK! magazine. "But they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions. So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don't have to be in the public eye very often - there will be time enough for that."

