Princess Kate Is Particularly Close to One Member of the Royal Family
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this summer, with their upcoming house move dominating the headlines.
The Wales family will be moving from their beloved Adelaide Cottage home to Forest Lodge, an eight bedroom Grade II-listed property in Windsor Great Park.
And while the move is set to mark an important change for the future King and Queen, royal experts have noted that the location choice is particularly exciting for Princess Kate. After all, the mother of three will now be located in close proximity to one of her closest friends within the royal family.
The family member in question? Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, with the 60-year-old described as Princess Kate's "royal sister".
"We first became properly aware of their friendship when they traveled together down the course at Royal Ascot in June 2017 in an open-topped carriage," royal biographer Sean Smith explained recently via GB News. "Sophie was attempting to change places when she fell on top of Kate, reducing both women to a shriek of giggles - it was a truly happy moment."
"They remain the best of friends," Smith continued. "They have always been two middle-class girls from the country battling their way through the etiquette and traditions of the Royal Family.
"They do not live in each other's pockets," he added. "Kate has three young children to occupy her attention, but [their] new home, Forest Lodge, is little more than a 10-minute drive from Bagshot Park, so Sophie is near to help and support when she can."
Well, this is lovely.
