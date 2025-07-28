Prince William and Princess Kate Are Reportedly Considering a Major House Move

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this summer. And with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis increasing their public appearances this year, the Wales family has undoubtedly become the most-talked about in the world.

It is their life behind palace doors that gets the world talking the most, with the future King and Queen said to live a refreshingly normal home life with their children.

Central to this is their Adelaide Cottage home, a "modest" four-bedroom property on the grounds of Windsor Home Park. And over the last three years, it has reportedly become a "safe haven" for the family, who has refused live-in staff and enforced rules to ensure a normal family dynamic there.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

However, with George, Charlotte and Louis on the cusp of their teenage years, and the Prince and Princess of Wales preparing to become King and Queen, life is changing for the young family. And as such, they are reportedly considering a major house move.

In fact, according to sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales are contemplating a relocation to a grander property, Fort Belvedere - located in Windsor Great Park.

"They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial," a source recently explained to the Mail on Sunday. "This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the first report of a potential relocation, with the family of five allegedly offered Windsor Castle’s Royal Lodge last year.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Grade II listed seven-bedroom property, which has long been the official residence of Prince Andrew, is considered to be integral to the royal estate. And according to sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales were the first on the list to be offered the property.

"The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they've shown relatively little interest in moving home again," royal expert Gareth Russell explained at the time. "They seem quite content where they are."

We will continue to update this story.