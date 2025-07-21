William and Kate Could Be 'Delaying' an Important Statement About Prince George

The Wales family is the most talked-about in the world, with Prince William and Princess Kate being front and centre this summer.

However, it is their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who have been getting the world talking the most, with major decisions in progress over the young royals' futures.

This is particularly true for Prince George, with the 11-year-old set to start secondary school next year. And while decisions are said to have been made behind palace walls about the school of choice, Prince William and Princess Kate have not yet released a statement to the public.

This, according to sources via GB News, is reportedly due to the public reaction, reporting that "Kensington Palace has delayed its announcement of where Prince George will attend secondary school due to the upheaval it could cause."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was initially believed that Prince George would be attending all-boys boarding school, Eton college, following after his father, uncle and grandfather. And given their long history with the school and experience in the necessary security measures, experts still believe it to be the most likely option.

"One of the things that the Royal Family have got to really take into consideration is the security arrangements," reported Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of The Good Schools Guide, via The i Paper. "One of the reasons that I think he will go to Eton [is because] they are well versed there in educating senior royals."

However, it has recently been reported that Prince George could instead be attending his mother's former school, Malborough College. And while the move would break from tradition, it would allow all three Wales children to be educated at the same institution - a factor that is said to be important to Princess Kate.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

“Sending them all to the same school - as they go to now - would make sense for looking after each other but also for security reasons," royal expert Phil Dampier explained via The Sun. "It will be easier to protect them all at the same school."

He later added: "Certainly the days of sending royal children to spartan boarding schools like Gordonstoun have gone, and William and Kate will want their kids to be happy and settled wherever they go... It’s all part of their determination to give them as normal an upbringing as possible, mixing with other children and growing up well balanced and grounded."

We will continue to update this story.