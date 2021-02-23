Prince William has given a health update on Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip, 99, was confirmed to have been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last week as a precaution after feeling unwell.

Releasing a statement to confirm the news at the time, Buckingham Palace announced:

‘His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

‘The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.’

A palace source reportedly told the BBC that the Duke of Edinburgh had been feeling unwell for a few days, but stressed that it was not related to coronavirus.

The source added that Prince Philip travelled to the hospital by car and was ‘in good spirits’. The Queen remained at Windsor.

Prince Philip has now spent seven nights in hospital, with Prince Charles going to visit him on Saturday afternoon.

While visiting a COVID-19 vaccination centre in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, this week, Prince William was asked about how his grandfather was doing, to which he gave the update: ‘Yes, he’s OK. They’re keeping an eye on him’.

This comes after Buckingham Palace released an update on Prince Philip over the weekend, announcing: ‘Following consultation with his doctor The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week.’

‘As we have previously said, the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits.’

This is not the first time that Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital in the past year and a half, with the royal undergoing a planned admission in 2019.

‘The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,’ the Palace announced in a statement back in 2019. ‘The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of his royal highness’s doctor.’

We’re thinking of the royal family and wishing Prince Philip a speedy recovery.