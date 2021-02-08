The Queen has just announced a huge change to her Buckingham Palace team

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from Princess Eugenie’s future arrival to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s snow day with their three children making news.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is of course the Queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the ‘vulgar’ word she reportedly refuses to say.

The Queen has made news in particular this past few months for her growing her team, from looking for an Instagram Manager to hiring a new Personnel Assistant.

It wasn’t a job advert from Her Majesty that made news this week however, but a job announcement, with the Monarch revealing that she has hired the former Director of MI5 for a Buckingham Palace job.

The role in question? Lord Chamberlain for the Queen.

Lord Peel who currently holds the position announced his intentions to retire last year.

Releasing a statement on behalf of the Queen, a Palace Spokesperson announced:

‘The Queen has appointed Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, as Lord Chamberlain to succeed Lord Peel, who will retire on 31 March.’

The statement continued: ‘Lord Parker will take up his appointment on 1 April 2021.’

Congratulations to Andrew Parker and of course the Queen!