The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving to Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to leave London behind this summer and move to Berkshire with their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridges currently reside at Kensington Palace, but are said to be relocating after William’s 40th birthday and once their two eldest children have finished their school term at Thomas’s Battersea.

William and Kate are expected to move to Adelaide Cottage, a property on the Queen’s Windsor estate, which is also nearer to Kate’s parents home, Bucklebury Manor. While it was reported that this could cause ‘tension’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage just a short distance away – the Duke hopes the move will give his little ones more freedom, it has also been revealed that there’s another reason behind the move.

A royal insider told the Daily Mail that the couple’s decision to move out of the capital was also due to William’s increasing royal responsibilities and his desire to spend more time with his grandmother.

They claim that the future King speaks to the Queen several times a week, and that he wants to spend more time with her as a family following Prince Philip’s death in April last year.

The source said: ‘It’s one of the things that has hastened their move to Berkshire this summer. Losing the Duke of Edinburgh has a left a big hole in all their lives. He was a great counsel to William and he feels very protective of his grandmother.’

They added that the Duke is ‘always checking in with her to make sure she understands why things are happening in a certain way’ as he and Kate ‘want to do something different to the traditional model’.

William and Kate will reportedly keep their Kensington Palace residence as a London base, and will continue to use their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.