Take a look inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home

We’ve already given you a look inside Princess Diana’s Kensington Palace home while she was living there between her marriage to Prince Charles and her untimely passing. But how has it changed since Prince William and Kate Middleton moved in?

Well for starters they don’t live in the exact same apartment. The living quarters at Kensington Palace are, as you can imagine, huge, and several royals live there – Princess Eugenie lives in Ivy Cottage, which is part of it.

Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry lived in Apartments 8 and 9 in the 80s and 90s, while Prince William and Kate Middleton moved into apartment 1A when they married.

However before they settled in, they did make some changes to suit their personal style (Diana did the same, adding warm colours and modern furniture).

We especially got a good glimpse when the Obamas visited in 2016, as pictures of them all chatting in the drawing room were released.

What we can make out is a room that, while more formal than the average living room, is still very cosy. Neutral and blush tones prevail, with the odd pop of colour thanks to velvet cushions and floral vases.

Like Princess Diana, the couple have made an effort to retain the historical character of the home with a mix of modern and antique furniture and art.

During that same visit, Prince George was pictured on an old-fashioned rocking horse in the drawing room, though that may now have been removed.

The pair also seem to have a reception room for bigger gatherings, which has pale yellow walls, gilded mirrors and a big oriental carpet.

In 2016, Kate also set up a ‘news room’ to launch a mental health project by guest editing Huff Post UK, in what appears to be a conference room, which is relatively paired back, featuring white and light grey walls as well as dark wooden furniture and an ornate fireplace.

We also got a recent glimpse of the royal couple at their respective desk spaces, when they made phone calls to the NHS during the pandemic.