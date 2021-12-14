Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years we’ve only seen more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in on Kate’s role elevation earlier this year on True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.

‘They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future.’

This week, royal sources agreed, reporting that Prince William and Kate Middleton have become leaders in the royal family.

‘It’s the third generation taking the lead,’ royal biographer Dickie Arbiter told FEMAIL. ‘We’re living in a time, the Cambridges are the bridge within the monarchy.’

Videos you may like:

The royal expert continued: ‘The carol service was Kate’s idea – but it’s one way for other members of the royal family, who have all been involved in one way or another on the Covid front, to come together and say thank you. Whether through their own charities, individuals, Zoom calls with nurses or health workers etc, this was a way of the family coming together to say thanks.’

Well, this is exciting.

Well done Kate and Wills!