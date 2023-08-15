What is the Montecito Mafia, and which A-listers are in it?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long dominated the headlines, with the press intrusion and lack of privacy famously prompting their decision to step back from royal life in 2020, and relocate to California with their two children.

Since their big move however, the media frenzy has only continued.

In fact, with reports of attempted break-ins, a "near catastrophic" car chase and stories leaked to the tabloids, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thought to be struggling with the press intrusion and a lack of privacy more than before. According to sources they believe that there is an "orchestrated hate campaign" against them, and they are "looking to weed out these people one by one".

It is perhaps for this reason that the Sussexes are reportedly downsizing their inner circle to a trusted tightknit group of solid friends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, this very Sussex support network went viral, as talk of the clique supposedly called the "Montecito Mafia" surfaced.

So, what is the Montecito Mafia? How did it come about? And which A-listers are part of it?

Here, we break down what is being reported so far.

What is the Montecito Mafia?

The Montecito Mafia is reportedly the name given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's local inner circle and support network - a ring of "powerful and rich" neighbours and A-list friends in Montecito.

Despite the name, it is important to note, the Montecito Mafia has no links to crime. The term instead relates to the fact that the individuals involved are powerful and close-knit.

Who is in the Montecito Mafia?

Among those rumoured to be in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Mafia set are some familiar A-listers.

The most famous names are undoubtedly Oprah, Gloria Steinem, Gayle King, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi - all of whom are trusted friends of the Sussexes and have been a huge source of support in their past few years of turbulence.

Beauty entrepreneur Victoria Jackson is a major player too, with the Sussex couple's neighbour considered to be one of Meghan's closest confidantes, reportedly described by Meghan herself as a "safe harbour". Also involved are Ari Emmanuel (whose talent agency, Endeavor, signed with Meghan earlier this year), and his wife Sarah Staudinger, fashion designer of Staud.

Some of Meghan's Suits co-stars also made the cut, with Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer among the members. Not to mention Misan Harriman, the photographer behind a lot of the Sussex family's official photographs, lawyer Kerry Kennedy and of course Meghan's trusted local hairstylist Amanda Leone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Harry and Meghan’s circle is certainly smaller, but they’ve also somewhat retreated from public life this year, too, while they find their feet on a new path," stated a source, via Grazia. "They haven’t been photographed much recently, and that’s intentional. They’re hard at work building the new Brand Sussex, making new bonds, and not at as many public or social events.’

"There is a core group of confidantes who share their values and love of privacy. That’s still most important to them, perhaps more than anything else."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly commented on the Montecito Mafia speculation, and they are not expected to.

We will continue to update this story.