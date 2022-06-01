Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the least popular royals – according to a survey

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The tide has turned

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were once held in high esteem by many, but after the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, and that Oprah Winfrey interview, it appears their popularity has dropped.

A survey carried out by YouGov has found the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity is at a record low.

The research has found two thirds of the people who took part in the survey, or 63%, have a negative perception of Harry and Meghan.

A separate study by JL Partners has claimed 27% have a positive outlook on 37-year-old royal Harry, while 22% view the former Suits actor in high regard.

The pair – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – have come under fire a lot recently.

In recent weeks a royal expert has branded the duo “insignificant”.

Broadcaster and author, Jonathan Dimbleby, has become a longstanding friend of Prince William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles. The 73-year-old royal struck up a relationship with Jonathan after he interviewed him back in 1994 regarding his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Jonathan weighed in on Charles’ youngest child, and thinks he is becoming “less and less significant” as he gets older.

Speaking previously to The Times, he said: “He’s entering a sort of vortex in which they will become less and less significant as a couple. As she gets older, as he gets older, they will matter less because the celebrity on which they trade will become less valuable.”

But Jonathan believes Harry is being led by his wife Meghan.

He continued: “I suspect that Harry is led by the nose by Meghan Markle.

“And it’s a very great shame because when I met him he was absolutely charming – a lovely, lovely young guy. Not the brightest in the world but filled with generosity of spirit.”