Prince William was ‘as low as ever’ after Prince Harry’s Oprah interview

Prince William was reportedly at his “lowest” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

In the interview the former Suits actor shared what life was like for her entering into the royal family, and alleged questions around her son Archie’s skin colour.

While Prince Harry, 37, aired his feelings about being “trapped” within the British monarch.

In the 2021 interview, Harry said: “My brother can’t leave that system, but I have.”

Following the explosive interview, Prince William, Prince Charles, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge were questioned on their royal engagements about the comments made.

The Duke of Cambridge was probed about the racist comment during an outing, to which he replied: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

The interview, as well as the aftermath, is said to have taken its toll on William – who has Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with his wife Kate Middleton – royal biographer, Robert Hardman, has claimed.

In Robert’s upcoming book, titled Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail, he addresses the feelings of the royal family member at this time.

A snippet includes a friend of William sharing the impact of the interview. He said: “[William] was as low as I’d ever seen him.”

Robert also writes: “For Prince William, there was the added anguish of seeing the younger brother whom he had protected (and who had idolised him) now throwing incendiary and, in some cases, unanswerable charges into the public domain, fully aware of their likely impact.”

However, it has since been reported the brothers will “bury the hatchet” for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan quit their royal duties in 2020, and have embarked on a new life in America together with their two children Archie and Lilibet.