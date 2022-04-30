Prince Harry and Meghan Markle branded ‘insignificant’ by royal expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire once again.

The couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – have been branded “insignificant” since they decided to quit the royal family and leave England in favour of a new life in America.

Broadcaster and author, Jonathan Dimbleby, has become a longstanding friend of Prince William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles. The 73-year-old royal struck up a relationship with Jonathan after he interviewed him back in 1994 regarding his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Jonathan weighed in on Charles’ youngest child, and thinks he is becoming “less and less significant” as he gets older.

Video you may like:

Speaking to The Times, he said: “He’s entering a sort of vortex in which they will become less and less significant as a couple. As she gets older, as he gets older, they will matter less because the celebrity on which they trade will become less valuable.”

But Jonathan believes the 37-year-old is being led by his wife Meghan.

He continued: “I suspect that Harry is led by the nose by Meghan Markle.

“And it’s a very great shame because when I met him he was absolutely charming – a lovely, lovely young guy. Not the brightest in the world but filled with generosity of spirit.”

The royal expert believes the real turning point for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was the Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they alluded to members of the royal family questioning what the colour of their first child’s skin would be, as well as other claims.

Jonathan has blasted the conversation as a “ghastly error of judgement”, and has hinted the couple may regret it.

He added: “Who the hell was it supposed to be? That is the wickedness of it – it allows you to speculate… And why do you make such a smear? I thought that interview was, to put it kindly, the most ghastly error of judgment on their part.”