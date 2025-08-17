Sarah Ferguson Just Wore Shoes Embroidered With a Royal Statement, and the Palace Was Not Impressed

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world. And from King Charles' secret peace talks with Prince Harry, to the Wales family's upcoming relocation, the Mountbatten-Windsors never fail to make headlines.

It was Duchess Sarah Ferguson who got the world talking this week however, as the royal was reported to have made a very controversial wardrobe choice.

The 65-year-old attended a book signing for her 2021 novel, Her Heart for a Compass, last week. And surprisingly, Fergie opted to accessorise her outfit with a pair of velvet loafers embroidered with the message, "Never complain, never explain."

These famous words are known to be the royal family's unofficial motto, referencing their public relations strategy, which crucially involves keeping a dignified silence in response to criticism or controversy.

And given the timing, with a searing new unauthorised biography of Prince Andrew published earlier this week, the move is said to have raised a few eyebrows.

Andrew Lownie's new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York includes several explosive claims. Among them are reports of an alleged physical altercation between Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, as well as the claims that the Duke of York made "rude" comments about Princess Kate.

Of course, it is not known if Duchess Sarah Ferguson's shoe choice was coincidental or a pointed public message. But according to royal sources, the "tone deaf" decision has been met with a "frosty" reaction from the palace.

"It’s cheeky at best, deeply disrespectful at worst," a royal source has allegedly explained via Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop. "Her Majesty lived that phrase with dignity. Fergie and Andrew’s track record? Not exactly in the same league."

"It’s almost mocking the Queen’s legacy," another source reportedly added. "This was a silly, unnecessary stunt. And the timing? Couldn’t be worse."

We will continue to update this story.