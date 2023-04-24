Meghan Markle denies Coronation absence is due to 'racism row' and letters

King Charles III's Coronation (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, and preparation is well underway.

Invites have been sent (opens in new tab), artists confirmed, and outfit planning is in full swing (opens in new tab), even if the British monarch is breaking from the royal tradition. (opens in new tab)

With reports the King and Queen Consort's Coronation has a 2,000-strong guest list, there are some well-known names who will not be attending, including Sarah Ferguson (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex will remain at home in California with son Archie - who will be celebrating his fourth birthday (opens in new tab) on 6th May - and daughter Lilibet, although Prince Harry will be making the trip across the pond to attend the momentous occasion for his father after having "peace talks" (opens in new tab).

It has recently been speculated a letter exchange between Meghan and Charles regarding race allegations (opens in new tab)she made against the royal family has sparked a bigger divide, and could be the reason she is not attending the ceremony.

The 41-year-old royal has reportedly reached out two years ago to try to understand the "unconscious bias" in the royal family, which Harry and Meghan mentioned in previous interviews with regards to race comments (opens in new tab) the couple claimed were made towards them and their family in the Oprah Winfrey interview. (opens in new tab)

The Daily Telegraph has reported Meghan penned a letter to King Charles III - who is set to celebrate his Coronation next month - to address the comments.

It has been said Meghan sent the letter after that bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021, a source told the publication, although this news comes shortly after Prince Harry reportedly had "peace talks" with his father.

During their conversation with Oprah, Meghan alleged a member of the royal family questioned what the colour of their child's skin would be (opens in new tab), although this has been denied by royal relatives.

The Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab) insider has claimed Meghan's note was in reply to Charles, 74, who expressed his sadness over the family divide and the scathing remarks made.

However, the former Suits star has denied claims that her absence from the King's coronation has anything to do with the correspondence between her and her father-in-law.

Royal commentator, Omid Scobie, took to Twitter to share a statement, believed to be issued by the Sussexes.

Omid tweeted 'A statement from Team Sussex', alongside a image of the Sussexes response, which read: "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.

“We encourage tabloid media and various royal commentators to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”