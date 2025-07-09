Why Prince Harry’s Plans for a Royal Reunion ‘Don’t Include Meghan’

Prince Harry recently opened up about his desire to reconnect with the royal family, five years after leaving the UK and relocating to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet. Since the couple decided to leave their royal roles behind, the Duke of Sussex has spoken openly about his fractured familial relationships - namely in his memoir, Spare, as well as during sit-down interviews and the couple's Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan.

According to a new report, a source has alleged that Harry expected to be in conversation with his family by now. However, he 'unhappily accepts' that things are more complicated, with the insider claiming to Radar Online: "Harry didn't expect the fallout to drag on this long. He's beginning to see that including Meghan only complicates things with the royals, so he's accepted – though not happily – that going it alone might be the only option for now."

The source added that Harry is keen to keep an open line of communication with members of the royal family, stating that he's 'realised the way he handled things before hasn't brought any progress'.

Over the last five years, Meghan has detailed the challenges she faced while living in the UK and how her mental health suffered during her first pregnancy. A recent report from royal commentator Duncan Larcombe claimed that Meghan was 'terrified' of returning, and Harry told reporters that he 'didn't feel safe' bringing his children to his home country after losing a legal battle over his security detail.

But the insider claims that the Prince believes a royal reunion is only possible if he attempts to reconcile with the King and Prince William alone. The source added: "It's incredibly hard for him. He cares deeply for Meghan, but he can't deny the reality of the situation anymore. If there's any hope of reconnecting with his family, he knows he has to try without her... He wants back into the royal fold and is feeling totally lost in America – it's Meghan's home and world, not his."

While experts have claimed that there's no turning back for Prince William, Harry said that he wishes to talk to King Charles during an interview with the BBC in May, stating: "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore... Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

It has been rumoured that the Duke of Sussex will invite the royals to the Invictus Games in 2027, as they are set to take place in Birmingham, UK and could be an opportunity for public reconciliation.