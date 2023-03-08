Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received their official invite to King Charles' coronation

King Charles III is set to enjoy his official Coronation on 6 May this year (opens in new tab), which will also see the Queen Consort honoured at the upcoming ceremony.

It has recently been reported the Coronation will see the 74-year-old royal break with tradition, yet honour his late father, Prince Philip, with a selection of music.

There is also set to be an impressive concert the following day, which could see Take That reunite.

However, there has been growing conversation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance.

A save the date had previously been sent to guests, but now - just two months ahead of the event - the official invite has reportedly been distributed, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have received.

Despite tensions rising among royal relatives, following Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, and subsequent interview with Tom Bradby, the 38-year-old has not been snubbed from the momentous occasion for his father.

Charles' invite to Harry and Meghan has been deemed an olive branch to help heal the rift between the family.

However, it has still yet to be confirmed if Harry and Meghan will attend the Coronation, especially as it will coincide with their son Archie's fourth birthday.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan - who also have daughter Lilibet together - told The Times:

"An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

During Harry's interview with Tom he revealed if he was to attend Charles' coronation there would have to be a conversation beforehand, and could this official invite be just that?

Harry said: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

There is also rumoured to be tension brewing in Downing Street over who will receive an invite to the ceremony.

There are reports the Coronation will only see a select 24 MPs invited out of 650, which Downing Street and Buckingham Palace are reportedly whittling down to confirm who receives a ticket.