Sources Have Officially Weighed In on Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s Friendship

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have a long-standing friendship, with the two A-list women known to have been close friends since 2014.

And in recent years, they are reported to have formed an even closer bond, with Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds confirming that Swift was godmother to their three daughters - James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5.

However, in 2025 the A-listers' relationship has been put under intense scrutiny, with reports that their "friendship has halted". And now sources have weighed in to confirm that Lively and Swift are not currently in communication.

"Taylor and Blake aren't speaking," a source close to the situation reportedly explained to PEOPLE.

The media storm around them first began when Swift was implicated in Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

The director referenced Swift in his countersuit against Lively as her "mega celebrity friend" and one of her "most trusted partners". And Swift was later subpoenaed and summoned to court for information relating to the case.

Swift's subpoena has since been dropped, with her representatives criticising her entanglement in the legal battle and calling out Baldoni's team for pulling her name in for "tabloid clickbait". However, as the Lively v Wayfarer Studios case remains ongoing, Swift is still involved, with Baldoni's legal team granted access to her personal text messages for information.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have not commented on the state of their friendship amid the ongoing legal drama, but sources have reported that the intense scrutiny has had a major impact.

"Taylor wants no part in this drama," a source reported to PEOPLE earlier this year. "[They are] taking some space," another insider explained to the publication.

In fact, fans even believe that the alleged fallout could have inspired the track 'Ruin the Friendship' on Swift's upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

We will continue to update this story.

The Life of a Showgirl is available to pre-order now, set for release on 3 October 2025.