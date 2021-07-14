Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah interview has been nominated for an Emmy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry also returned to the UK earlier this month to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

It is still Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all Oprah interview however that makes them the most news, with the 2 hour conversation seeing the royal couple discuss everything from their mental health battles and fallout with the royal family to racist comments from within the Firm.

This week, the interview (watched by 60 million people worldwide) shot back into headlines as it was nominated for a prestigious Primetime Emmy award.

Yes, really. Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category.

Emmy nominations for Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (CNN)

United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Huge congratulations to the Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all Emmy nominees!