Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He became King of England following the Queen's sad passing

Following the Queen’s tragic passing on September 8, which has been confirmed was due to old age, Prince Charles was confirmed as the King of England.

Plans are in place to adjust to the royal changes now the mourning period is over, following the state funeral on September 19.

The Royal Mint has confirmed new coins will be in circulation in due course, and a coronation to celebrate King Charles III as King will take place next year.

But the question on everyone’s lips is when exactly will the coronation take place, and what will it look like?

Video you may like:

When is King Charles III’s coronation?

While an official date has yet to be confirmed, it has been reported by The Sun Online, June 3, 2023, is when the 73-year-old royal is expected to have his coronation.

Charles’ coronation, which is tipped to take place in London’s Westminster Abbey, would mark 70 years to the day since the late Her Majesty’s ceremony.

The Queen was crowned on June 2 1953, which came just 16 months after she was confirmed as the British monarch.

Traditionally, the new sovereign’s coronation is held within a year of accession, which means if Charles’ coronation takes place on the 3rd June it would be well within the time frame, in fact nine months from the announcement.

Will there be another bank holiday for King Charles III’s coronation?

There are typically eight bank holidays in a year in the UK.

However, the UK was granted an additional bank holiday out of respect for the Queen, and to allow the nation to mourn Her Majesty during the state funeral on September 19.

While it is unknown if there will be another bank holiday when Charles celebrates his coronation, it is one question on some people’s lips.

It is has been reported by Bloomberg, discussions are in place over next year’s bank holidays.

There is speculation a bank holiday could take place on Friday June 2 to mark the upcoming state event, although this has yet to be confirmed either.

What to expect for King Charles III’s coronation?

It has been reported plans for the King’s coronation began 48 hours after the Queen’s state funeral.

Sources have claimed Charles is planning for a small affair and a slimmed down celebration, which will be less expensive than the grandeur of the Queen’s coronation.

Charles hopes to have a diverse celebration to mark Britain’s different faiths, ethnicities and communities.

However, the current cost of living crisis is at the forefront of the royal and his team’s minds.

An insider previously told The Mirror Online: “The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.”