The Coronation is fast approaching, as it is set to take place in London's Westminster Abbey on 6 March, with a Coronation concert the following day at Windsor Castle, which Take That could perform at.

The Coronation will not only be a celebration for King Charles III, but also Queen Consort Camilla.

During the event both Charles and Camilla will be officially crowned the King and Queen Consort in the hotly anticipated ceremony.

It has previously been reported Charles will buck tradition and ditch traditional attire his ancestors previously wore for the occasion.

But what will Camilla wear for the occasion?

It has been confirmed Queen Consort has called on British designer Bruce Oldfield to design a stunning outfit for the occasion.

Bruce has previously worked with the 75-year-old and dressed her for other royal engagements, as well as other royals, including the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana.

According to The Telegraph, Bruce created over 100 gowns for Prince William and Harry's late mother.

The creative mastermind has also dressed Samantha Cameron, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Jemima Khan for formal occasions, so he is familiar with dressing prestigious figures for big events.

Speaking previously to The Telegraph, he said: "The girl who goes to Ascot is different from the girl who goes to Cheltenham. I know their lifestyles: the flat-racing crowd and the jumps lot; what you need for Ripon and what you need for Goodwood."

Over the years Bruce has designed formalwear for the Queen Consort - formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, such as for Royal Ascot, and film premieres.

In 2021, Bruce created the dazzling crystal encrusted blue dress Camilla wore to No Time To Die premiere.

But what will Camilla's dress look like?

Bruce has remained tight lipped over the exact details of Camilla's look, however, The Telegraph have predicted the look will be "the grandest outfit we've ever seen her in."

It is predicted Camilla's look will be bejewelled with diamantes, beads and pearls, and detailed embroidery to represent Britain and the Commonwealth.

It has yet to be confirmed, but is assumed The Royal School of Needlework will also lend a helping hand in creating Camilla's look, as they worked on the late Queen's Coronation robe back in 1953, as well as the Princess of Wales' wedding dress.