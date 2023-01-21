King Charles will break tradition with Coronation - but how?

King Charles III is set to enjoy his Coronation (opens in new tab)in May this year, after being crowned the new British monarch following the tragic passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year.

With just a few months to go until the next major royal milestone, plans are in place, but there will reportedly be a few changes to the traditional Coronation set-up (opens in new tab).

The 74-year-old monarch has reportedly decided against wearing silk stockings and breeches, which has been tradition for centuries.

Instead, Charles is set to wear a military uniform for the celebrations, which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6, the same date as his grandson Archie's fourth birthday.

The reason for Charles' break with tradition is in a bid to represent the "modern 21st Century monarchy", and the former uniform was "too dated".

A source told The Sun Online: (opens in new tab) "Though some of the more long-winded elements of the Coronation will be moved aside or modernised, the King was happy to wear the breeches and stockings.

“But in discussion with senior aides they are saying he should not wear them, so will arrive in a military uniform instead.

“It is largely to do with modernising the Coronation and stripping away the stuffiness.

“They think having a 74-year-old King arriving in stockings and breeches in 2023 looks too dated. They are probably right.”

Charles is reportedly in talks of wearing the Admiral of the Fleet uniform he previously wore to the State Opening of Parliament in May 2022.

And it has been said he could be layered in ermine fur, and wear two crowns, including the Imperial State Crown and St. Edward's Crown, but at different points during the ceremony.

Charles had previously insisted his Coronation would be a low key affair amidst the cost of living crisis.

However, those plans have also been scrapped, as an insider has claimed the event will be amped up, so much so it will "knock your socks off."

A separate source said: "There is a myth taking hold that it’s going to be smaller. It will be slightly different, but in terms of scale and spectacle it will knock your socks off.”

There is also rumoured to be tension brewing in Downing Street over who will receive an invite to the ceremony.

There are reports the Coronation will only see a select 24 MPs invited out of 650, which Downing Street and Buckingham Palace are reportedly whittling down to confirm who receives a ticket.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, will also be crowned alongside King Charles on May 6.