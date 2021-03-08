Meghan Markle revealed the royal family concerns at how dark Archie’s skin would be

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

Last night saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It was a revelation about baby Archie that made headlines in particular, with Meghan recalling a royal comment concerning her son’s skin colour.

Speaking about Archie, she explained that a royal family member who she refused to name voiced concerns about ‘how dark his skin might be when he’s born.’

There were ‘several conversations’ with Prince Harry about Archie’s skin colour, Meghan explained, around ‘what that would mean or look like’.

‘That was relayed to me from Harry,’ Meghan recalled. ‘Those were conversations that family had with him. And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalized conversations.’

She continued: ‘Was there concern that if he was too brown that that would be a problem? I wasn’t able to follow up with why but if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that would be a safe one.’

Meghan explained that the royal family member in question will remain nameless because it would be ‘very damaging to them’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview will air on Monday 8 March, on ITV at 9pm for UK viewers.