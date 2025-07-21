Prince Harry’s Team Issues a Curt Response to Claim William Will ‘Exile’ Him One Day

Prince Harry has spoken openly about his decision to leave royal life behind. Since relocating to the US in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has discussed his fractured familial relationships in his memoir, Spare, and throughout various interviews and documentaries. While Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are unlikely to return to the UK, the Prince has more recently discussed his desire to reconnect with his father, King Charles.

Back in May, after losing his appeal regarding police protection while in his home country, Harry told the BBC that he "would love reconciliation with [his] family". He added: "Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

Since then, Harry's team was spotted meeting with one of King Charles' aides in London, sparking hope that the father and son may be on the path to reuniting. However, royal insiders have claimed that Prince William has no intention of building bridges with Harry, and that he has already considered his younger brother's position when it comes to his future coronation. Last week, royal author Tom Bower claimed to The Mirror that Harry is "seriously worried" that William will "banish him" once he becomes King.

Now, Harry's team has issued a statement responding to the allegation that he fears losing his UK status once William takes on the role of monarch. A spokesperson told GB News: “It's funny how the people who know the least about him always have the most to say."

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK in 2027 for the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. According to a recent report, Harry is adding his family members to the guest list in the hope that they'll attend the event and can publicly reconcile - though it's unclear if the royal family will accept the invitation.