Harry and Charles held peace talks over the King's coronation
The conversations have been 'positive'.
It has been reported for months - even years - that Prince Harry has had ongoing feuds with numerous members of his family. (opens in new tab)In his tell-all memoir Spare, Harry addressed the speculation and claimed he had a fraught relationship with brother Prince William (opens in new tab).
In separate documentaries and interviews, the Duke of Sussex has also spoken about his fractured bond with his father King Charles III, and recent reports claim that the royal family could be on 'the brink of collapse (opens in new tab)'.
However, Harry, 38, and his 74-year-old father have reportedly held peace talks in a bid to mend bridges (opens in new tab) ahead of the British sovereign's Coronation (opens in new tab) next month.
The conversation was to confirm Harry's plans to attend the momentous occasion, as there has been growing speculation he would be absent from the event as it clashes with his son Archie's birthday, the Telegraph (opens in new tab) has reported.
A source told the publication the conversations between Harry and Charles were 'positive', and came shortly before Harry confirmed his attendance last week.
Some believe this is a step for them to heal any divide and move on.
A source told the publication that Harry's decision to attend was purely to support his father, saying: "It is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father. It was a very personal decision, not a PR one."
However, it has also been reported Harry has not reached out to his older brother Prince William, who is said to be hurt by the claims made in Spare and other interviews.
Though Harry will be attending the Coronation, his wife Meghan Markle will stay at home in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
Harry's attendance is a big step, and one Alexander Larman, author of The Windsors at War, could have been detrimental to his future (opens in new tab)if he declined.
Speaking previously to Us Weekly: "Now, I don't know at the time of speaking to you what's going to happen — I'd be amazed if at least Harry doesn't. Because if he didn't go to the coronation, he's essentially saying: 'I am not going to have any relationship with my family ever again.'
"The trouble is that when you stop being a member of the Royal Family ... then what do you have going for you instead?
"I mean, you're a celebrity, which is great, but you're a celebrity based on something that used to be, and that's quite a difficult long-term means of sustaining your fame."
It has also been reported that Harry's stopover will be a flying visit and he has no plans to attend other royal events over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.
It has been claimed Harry will stay at Frogmore Cottage during the weekend.
The King's Coronation is set to take place on 6 May (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey.
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
-
