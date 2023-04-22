Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been at loggerheads (opens in new tab) with some members of the royal family ever since they quit their royal duties in favour of starting a family in America in 2020.

Though tensions appear to be high still, with claims the royal family is "on the brink of collapse", the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly reached out to try to understand the "unconscious bias" in the royal family, which Harry mentioned in previous interviews with regards to race comments the couple claimed were made towards them and their family in the Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Daily Telegraph has reported Meghan penned a letter to King Charles III - who is set to celebrate his Coronation next month - to address the alleged racist comments.

This news comes shortly after Prince Harry reportedly had "peace talks" with his father.

It has been said Meghan - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Harry - sent the letter after that bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021, a source told the publication.

During their conversation with Oprah, Meghan alleged a member of the royal family questioned what the colour of their child's skin would be, although this has been denied by royal relatives.

The Daily Telegraph insider has claimed Meghan's note was in reply to Charles, 74, who expressed his sadness over the family divide and the scathing remarks made, which are believed to be part of the reason Harry and Prince William are not speaking.

The source has also teased the letters divulge exactly which senior royal made the comment about Archie's appearance.

It has been reported both Meghan and her father-in-law - who walked her down the aisle on her wedding day in 2018 - acknowledged the comment was not intended to be malicious.

However, in Meghan's reply it has been claimed she shared her ill feelings about the ordeal, and is upset because she feels she still has yet to receive a satisfactory response to her concerns.

The former Suits actor reportedly thanked Charles for his words and reply, as he has been claimed to be the only royal to reach out to her.

It has also been claimed by the source Meghan told Charles she never planned to specifically accuse the person who was said to comment, and instead her intention was to raise awareness about unconscious bias, and address alleged bullying complaints made against her, as well as how they were handled, which she claimed were dismissed by the royals and triggered her mental health.

The insider has claimed the written communication was a warm tone, but it has not healed the divide.

Some sources have speculated the letter exchange could be the reason Meghan will be absent from the King's Coronation on 6 May, although it falls on the same day as her oldest child's birthday.

Harry, has since discussed his thoughts on the racism claims made against the royals.

In his ITV interview with Tom Bradby, he was asked if he would describe the royal family as racist.

Harry replied: "I wouldn't, not having lived within that family."

He went on: "There was - there was concern about his skin colour.

"The difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.

"But once it's been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem."