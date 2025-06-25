Prince Harry's expected "olive branch" to the Royal Family puts senior members such as King Charles and Prince William in a difficult position, according to royal experts. Ever since it was announced that the 2027 Invictus Games would be held in Birmingham, UK, there has been mounting speculation about the royals' attendance - because although their relationship with Harry is deeply strained, it could negatively impact their image if they skipped such an important event so close to home.

In the last few days, royal insiders have claimed that the Duke of Sussex will include the royals on his Invictus guest list, with a source telling the Mail on Sunday: "Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family... [he] is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans. The royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, writing in the Express, is less hopeful about the situation. He writes: "This clearly places the King in an extremely difficult position, which is precisely what it is meant to do and probably why the venue was chosen. He is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Invictus is a major military charity. Also, as head of state, he is a symbol of national unity. If he accepts, he would be putting duty above what obviously is a painful public rift between him and his family and the Sussexes. It will be argued that that is his job."

The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, see wounded and sick military personnel compete in a series of athletic competitions. And of course, as pointed out by the royal expert, the military is central to the functioning of the Royal Family. In this way, per Fitzwilliams: "The invitation to attend Invictus represents a direct challenge to King Charles."

It is currently unclear if members of the royal family would accept this invitation, but given that the event is still two years away the estranged father and son may have formally reunited by then.