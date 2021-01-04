The palace is reportedly concerned ahead of Meghan Markle’s court appearance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles last year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand, and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

It is their upcoming court hearing that has made the most news this year, with Meghan’s High Court privacy case against the Mail on Sunday originally set to take place on January 11.

The privacy trial has been postponed at Meghan Markle’s request, delayed for nine months on ‘confidential’ grounds. According to ITV’s Chris Ship, ‘a new trial date is being arranged for the Autumn/Fall 2021.’

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers over the publication of bits of a handwritten letter than Meghan wrote to her 76-year-old father. Meghan’s lawyers have called the use of the personal letter by the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline in August 2018, ‘a breach of copyright, infringement of her privacy, and breaches the Data Protection Act’.

Despite the delayed court date, the privacy trial made news this week as it emerged that the palace is reportedly concerned ahead of Meghan Markle’s appearance.

According to The Sunday Times, royal aides are hoping that the privacy battle will not lead to a public trial, with senior royal sources reporting that it would be ‘deeply uncomfortable for the institution’, not to mention ‘traumatic for Meghan and Harry’.

‘A trial would be traumatic for Meghan and Harry,’ royal sources are reported to have said. ‘It will expose palace operations, members of staff would be dragged into it on the witness stands … it would be deeply uncomfortable for the institution.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet commented.