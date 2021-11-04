The Queen and Kate Middleton’s relationship is ‘stronger than ever’ after health scare

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

From breaking down barriers and speaking candidly about motherhood struggles on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to her role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, Kate has risen to be one of the most essential (and popular) members of the royal family.

Kate made headlines recently for her close relationship with the Queen, with it emerging that the Duchess of Cambridge has her own direct line to speak to the monarch whenever she wants.

‘Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship,’ Royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to OK! Magazine. ‘Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.’

Their relationship is back in the headlines this week as it has been reported that the pair are ‘closer than ever’ after the Queen’s recent health scare.

Her Majesty spent the night in hospital last week and has since been undertaking only light duties, encouraged to rest for the coming fortnight.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are two of the royals who have been stepping up to shoulder the Queen’s duties during her break, but the Duchess has reportedly done a lot of work behind the scenes too.

‘Kate sent the queen a huge bouquet of flowers from her family,’ a source told Us Weekly, adding that the pair ‘have been talking more than ever since [the] health scare.’

The source added that George, Charlotte and Louis had also made ‘get well soon’ cards that the Queen undoubtedly loved.

We’re here for this friendship.