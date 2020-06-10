Giovanna Fletcher opens up about what ‘self deprecating’ Kate Middleton is really like to interview

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, that’s lovely.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge hit the headlines as she took part in a personal first, making her podcast debut on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

During the podcast, Kate opened up on subjects that she has never publicly approached before, from the ‘terrifying’ post-birth photo call on the steps of the Lindo Wing to her experiences with mum guilt. She also went on to talk about Prince William feeling helpless over the difficulties she faced during pregnancy, her severe morning sickness and her favourite photographs of her children.

In short – it was a history-making interview.

But what was the Duchess of Cambridge actually like to interview? This is something podcast host Giovanna Fletcher opened up about this week.

‘It was completely surreal,’ Giovanna explained of the experience while talking to OK! Magazine this week. ‘I’d been asking her to come on for years, ever since the podcast started. Sitting opposite her, drinking coffee and talking about parenthood was the most amazing experience.’

Giovanna continued: ‘She’s so self-deprecating, warm, engaged – and she listens. She is one spectacular woman. I didn’t sleep much the night before. It’s so weird because you long to interview someone and then, when they say yes, you’re like, “Oh, what do I do now?” But it became less scary when I started planning what I was going to ask because I realised it’s just two mums talking, so then I started to calm down.’

Well, that’s lovely.