Kate Middleton has been given a direct line to the Queen for a very sweet reason

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

From breaking down barriers and speaking candidly about motherhood struggles on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to her role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, Kate has risen to be one of the most essential (and popular) members of the royal family.

Kate made headlines this week for her close relationship with the Queen, with it recently emerging that the Duchess of Cambridge has her own direct line to speak to the monarch whenever she wants.

‘Kate has her own direct line to speak to the Queen and she calls her to check in on her and give her updates on the children,’ Royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to OK! Magazine. ‘She always leans on her for advice. It’s believed Kate was the one to teach the Queen how to use Zoom and that’s been lovely, so she can see her great-grandkids and stay connected.’

He continued: ‘Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship. Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.’

In fact, the two women are so close that the Queen is reported to be planning something special to celebrate Kate’s 10-year-anniversary of being a royal this year.

We’re here for this friendship.