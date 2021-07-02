Kate Middleton has reportedly been sending Meghan Markle gifts to rebuild their relationship

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

Prince Harry made headlines when explaining that he and William ‘are on different paths’, while Meghan cleared up rumours that she made Kate Middleton cry. It was, she explained, actually the other way around.

‘Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom about Meghan Markle’s struggles to enter the fold. They went on to add that while the two women ‘were not at war with each other’, they ‘struggled to move past distant politeness’. In fact they reportedly had little in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.’

Two particularly talked-about segments involve Kate leaving Meghan to shop by herself and Kate sending Meghan flowers as a peace offering but being told it was too late.

This week, Kate and Meghan’s relationship has shot back into headlines as it has emerged that the Duchess of Cambridge is trying to reach out.

According to a source via Us Weekly, ‘Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since Lilibet was born.’

Kate has reportedly been sending notes and gifts ‘and trying to build up a relationship’.

The source explained: ‘The Firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.’

The royal family has not responded.