This photograph of Meghan Markle posing with a Kate Middleton tabloid is going viral

Where did that come from?

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked about women in the world, especially this past year.

From her and Prince Harry’s resignation from being royal family members and their relocation to California with baby Archie to their tell-all Oprah interview and news that they are soon to be welcoming a baby daughter, the Sussexes never fail to make headlines.

But it wasn’t nursery colour palettes, their volunteer work or the couple’s A-list neighbours that made news this week. Instead, it was Meghan’s pre-royal life, with a photo resurfacing of Meghan posing with a tabloid with Kate Middleton on the cover.

Yes, really.

In 2014, Meghan was featured in U Magazine, posing with the issue.

Just two years after the photo was taken, Meghan met Harry and two years later, Kate and Meghan were sisters-in-law.

And this isn’t the first time Meghan has referred to Kate in pre-royal life, with the former Suits actress blogging about Kate back in the day in a 2014 post of her now defunct blog, The Tig.

‘Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,’ Meghan wrote in the 2014 post. ‘For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.’

She continued: ‘Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.’

It looks like Meghan was destined to become a Mountbatten-Windsor.

