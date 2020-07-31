Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship reportedly changed after one shopping trip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Over the past few years, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have suffered an endless stream of online bullying, mostly involving the rumoured feud between the Duchesses.

The two women were rumoured to have fallen out for several reasons, with the most reported being Meghan allegedly ‘making Kate cry’ during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting, her decision to relocate to Frogmore Cottage instead of becoming Kate and Wills’ neighbours, and reportedly Meghan’s treatment of her staff.

And while it has since been reported that the highly publicised feud was actually more to do with the Dukes than the Duchesses, new royal book Finding Freedom alleges that there was some truth to the rumours.

The new royal biography alleges (according to The Sunday Times), that the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t go out of her way to welcome Meghan.

‘Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their new release. They went on to add that while the two women ‘were not at war with each other’, they ‘struggled to move past distant politeness’. In fact they reportedly had little in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.’

The book alleges that there was one particularly ‘awkward’ incident, where both Duchesses found themselves leaving Kensington Palace at the same time to go shopping on the same street.

According to the biography, Kate left Meghan to shop by herself, driving in a different direction in her Range Rover.

The book also alleges that Kate Middleton tried to iron out tensions by sending her sister-in-law some flowers, but it was apparently too late.

According to a report by Vanity Fair, Kate sent Meghan some flowers as a peace offering amid the media speculation about their feud, but Meghan ‘told Kate in no uncertain terms that flowers were not enough.’

The royal family has not yet responded to speculation.