Meghan Markle gave Kate Middleton an extremely heartfelt gift when she met her

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two of the most talked-about members of the royal family, with the most interest surrounding their relationship.

The sisters in law have suffered an endless stream of cruel speculation over the past couple of years, mostly involving a rumoured feud between the Duchesses.

The two women were rumoured to have fallen out for several reasons, with the most reported being Meghan allegedly ‘making Kate cry’ during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting, her decision to relocate to Frogmore Cottage instead of becoming Kate and Wills’ neighbours, and reportedly Meghan’s treatment of her staff.

These rumours have reemerged this month, in the run up to the release of new royal book Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Revealed sections of the book have already offered insight into the reported fallout.

It was reported today however that the Duchesses were not always speculated to be on bad terms, with Kate and Meghan starting their relationship extremely well.

In a reported segment of the upcoming biography, the experts claim that Meghan gave Kate a heartfelt gift on their first meeting, a soft leather Smythson notebook.

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is set for release on 11 August 2020.