Kate Middleton’s candid video from her garden is going viral

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertain the public on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This past few months has been no exception as we have entered a third lockdown, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have been at the forefront, engaging in numerous Zoom calls and offering light relief with the news of their new puppy.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge who made headlines this weekend, as she uploaded her most intimate Instagram post yet, a candid video filmed in selfie mode in her garden about mental health and the need to look after ourselves

‘This year’s children’s mental health week is all about expressing yourself. That’s finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts and ideas’, Kate explained wrapped up in a coat and a bobble hat, but the main focus of her candid video was parental health.

Going on to emphasise that it has been a ‘hugely challenging time for us all’, Kate continued: ‘There has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too.’

‘Please look after yourselves,’ Kate told Instagram viewers. ‘Because we really do need to be the best versions of ourselves for the children in our care.’

