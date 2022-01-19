Prince William and Kate Middleton look set to move into The Queen’s ‘forgotten castle’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Duke and Duchess’ roles elevated over the past couple of troubling years.

The family of five has not only become more senior but more visible, splitting their time between their three official residences.

Kensington Palace’s ‘Apartment 1A’ (more like a four-storey mansion) is their most known abode, with the Duke and Duchess moving in back in 2017. And while their other residences are more private, the family also frequently visits its homes in Norfolk and Balmoral, Anmer Hall and Tam-Na-Ghar, respectively.

It was a new potential home for the Cambridges that made headlines this week, as it emerged that a property on the Queen’s Windsor estate had the Duke and Duchess’ name on.

Videos you may like:

The reported building in question is Fort Belvedere, known as the Queen’s ‘forgotten castle’, or ‘The Fort’ within the fold.

According to The Mirror, the castle which was originally built for Prince William Augustus between 1750 and 1755, is located in Windsor Great Park and has been set aside for Kate and Wills.

This comes after the news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly ‘eyeing up’ a move to Windsor.

Well, this is exciting.