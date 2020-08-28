The truth about the Cambridges’ Kensington Palace ‘apartment’ has finally been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is amazing.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news, with the whole family currently following coronavirus guidelines in their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

The Cambridges are expected to reside in their Norfolk residence for the foreseeable future, but it was their Kensington Palace home that got everyone talking this week.

Reports emerged about the Cambridges’ London residence, Kensington Palace’s ‘Apartment 1A’ and the truth is, it’s not actually an apartment at all.

It’s actually a four-story mansion, with an elevator, a gym and nine staff rooms.

Opening up about the abode on True Royalty’s Royal beat, royal expert and author Christopher Warwick explained that Apartment 1A ‘is not a small house’. In fact, he explained that it ‘has 20 rooms from the basement to the attic’.

It reportedly has its own walled garden, five reception rooms, nine staff bedrooms, multiple drawing rooms, luggage rooms, a gym and an elevator.

When asked why it was called an apartment, Warwick explained: ‘All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments, which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment. They are not. If you think of Kensington Place, in a way, it is built around three courtyards. If you kind of think of them as being these wonderful red brick terrace houses. Because they are all joined but separate houses.’

So there we have it, Kensington Palace Apartment 1A couldn’t actually be further from an apartment.