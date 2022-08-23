The Cambridge kids’ new school has pet rabbits, chickens and pigs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After months of rumours, the news has finally been confirmed: Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children are moving to Windsor.

There, they will occupy the relatively more modest Adelaide Cottage, close to the Queen’s home in Windsor Castle, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School, which is just a 15-minute drive from the castle grounds.

With annual fees in the thousands of pounds, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Lambrook features a tonne of cool facilities, including pristine spaces and a slew of activities to choose from.

But one specific feature surely takes the prize for being the coolest of all: the school keeps a group of rabbits, which students can pet in their spare time, as reported by Hello!. There are also bees, chickens and pigs on school grounds.

Consistent proximity to adorably fluffy and less fluffy creatures is far from the only perk the royal children will enjoy during their time at Lambrook, though.

There, they’ll have a whopping 52 acres of land to roam around, as well as access to a swimming pool, a golf course, a dance studio and a performing arts studio, among many, many other facilities.

On top of their rigorous curriculum (Latin is compulsory from year five onwards), the little Cambridges will have the opportunity to learn such diverse skills as bee-keeping, cricket-playing and cooking.

Of course, the royal children aren’t strangers to creating delights in the kitchen: they have spent a lot of time baking with their mum Kate in the past. They are also a very sporty family, and are developing a keen interest in tennis, football, rugby, ballet and more. In that way, they certainly take after their parents, as William regularly plays polo, and Kate loves tennis, for example. Both senior royals are patrons for sports organisations as well.

We also recently learned that Charlotte likes to draw, an artistic inclination that she may also have inherited from Kate, who studied history of art and has a passion for photography.

