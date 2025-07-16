Why Prince Harry Is 'Very Likely' to Bring Archie and Lilibet Back to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have so far seemed very content in California, and are showing no signs of wanting to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back to live in the UK — especially while Harry's security issues continue. But according to one former royal butler, the Duke of Sussex could potentially be "quite keen" for his two young children to eventually experience a British education.

Speaking with Study Dog, Grant Harrold said that he could definitely see Harry wanting Archie and Lili to attend university or school in the UK at some point in the future. "It's very likely and completely possible," Grant said. "If they have their younger education in America, I'm sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education. But then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes."

It seems unlikely at the moment that Harry and Meghan would move back to the UK themselves, which would leave the option of boarding school for the children — but this has become a less and less popular option for royals in recent years. University, though, that could definitely be on the cards when Archie and Lilibet reach that age. And with "peace talks" between Sussex team members and a rep for Buckingham Palace happening last week, the ground could be laid for the Sussexes to make up with the rest of the royals — which would certainly make British schooling for their children easier.

Though it's still unknown exactly where Prince George will attend school once he finishes at Lambrook, a quote from earlier this year suggested that his parents Prince William and Princess Kate may choose to opt out of boarding school for their eldest. "Personally, I think it would be brilliant if they completely broke with tradition and, indeed, their own school background and sent all three the children to a day school for the rest of their education," royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror in January. "That really would signal that this royal couple intend to do things differently."

We'll just have to wait and see where Archie, Lilibet, and their royal cousins end up for secondary school and university.

